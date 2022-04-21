The El Dorado Springs R-2 School Board of Education met on Thursday, April 14, 2022. President Josh Floyd called the reorganization meeting to order disbanding the old board after the election was certified. Board Secretary Kelsie Baker swore in incumbent Nathan Murry and newly elected board member Justin Jacobs. The board recognized outgoing member Chad Whitesell. Floyd was re-elected as board president and Mark Burley as vice president.

After calling to order the regular meeting and approving the consent agenda, the board recognized our state qualifying wrestlers, James King, Montana Hacker and Kaiden Conard. In public comment, Dale Heitz spoke on behalf of the booster club regarding the concession stand building. He thanked the board for the coming improvements.

Seniors Carolyn Huff and Lexie Neal, spoke regarding graduation attire. They requested that graduates be allowed to decorate their caps to express their individuality. Superintendent Oates said he wasn’t worried what the seniors might put on their caps, but he was concerned about the public’s reaction to what might appear on someone’s cap.

In old business, Oates spoke about some construction parts delays for the ag science food lab and the progress being made on the new playground equipment.

In new business, the board voted to approve Kelsie Baker as Board Secretary and Karen Beason as Board Treasurer. The board then approved submitted social studies and science priority standards. Mr. Oates then briefed the board about Prepcasts KCMW and their desire to broadcast games for the district’s fans next year. Mr. Oates then offered a finance update. The board approved a contract with MOCAAT, an investment cooperative.

The board heard from Mrs. Debra Marsh CTA Salary Committee representative. Marsh pointed out that El Dorado Springs teacher retention rate is low and pointed to the low salaries and not feeling valued as the two main reasons. She said that the greatest discrepancy in salaries with other members of our conference was with teachers with master’s degrees. At the base level El Dorado Springs is competitive with the other schools in their conference. (El Dorado Springs is in a conference with Butler, Buffalo, Warsaw and Sherwood.) There was a discussion of a possible one time salary supplement to teachers based on years teaching at El Dorado Springs.

The board approved the contract with the Dake Wells Architect Firm to design the concession stand and restrooms, which will be built near the football field entrance. The board also approved the RFP for school banking services.



In closed session, the board accepted the resignation of Sara McKlintic. The board hired the following new teachers: Rob Mossman, Amy Ford, Cody Jiry, Bob Warbritton, Michele Leroux, Ashli Garrett, and Suzanne Redgeway. The board approved bids for speech pathologist contractors and approved the recommended coaches for 2022-23.

APPRECIATED – Former board member chad Whitesell was honored for his item of service to the school district. The plaque was presented by School Board President Josh Floyd.

SWORN IN – Newly elected school board member Justin Jacob and incumbent Nathan Murry were sworn in by Board Secretary Kelsie Baker.