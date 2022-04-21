The Cedar County Memorial Hospital board met on April 11 and swore in new board member Katie McGee. New officers for the board – President Marvin Manring, Vice President Judy Renn and Treasurer David Bozarth.

The board was then given sub-committee assignments: Governance Committee: David Bozarth and Katie McGee, Finance Committee- Marvin Manring and Michele Leroux, Quality Committee – Judy Renn and Executive Committee Manring and Leroux.

Former board President Michele Leroux gave a statement:

My statement to the board:

I proudly accepted the role of board chairman in June of 2020. During that time, our board continued to explore and develop ideas that have long been discussed by our veteran members. Our board continued to be instrumental in sparking change and remaining relevant, even among the trying times of a pandemic that forced its own change upon healthcare in general, prompting much reaction and response on the part of the board of trustees.

As many of you know I have been working on my master’s degree in Education, I work as a full-time English teacher, part-time as the owner of two businesses, and I’m a mom and wife. At times these roles had to take a backseat in the past two years. I have determined that it is time that I ensure my personal priorities are at the forefront of where I spend my time and energy.

At this time, I do not wish to be considered as the board chair. To those who have asked me to continue in this role, I appreciate your confidence in my leadership and recognition of the experience that I brought to the role as chairman these past two years. I will continue to bring those same attributes to every meeting as an active member of the board of trustees.

I believe with our many current endeavors and positive changes moving forward, that the board needs strong leadership that lacks divisiveness, leans on experience, and humbly leads with a unified voice. That is why I make a motion to elect Marvin Manring as the Cedar County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees Chairman and Judy Renn as Vice Chairman.

Jeff Tindle, Consultant Tindle and Associates, LLC, said he was cancelling the purchase of the C-Arm that was voted on at the last meeting. He said the piece of equipment wouldn’t do the job that was needed to be done.