The El Dorado Springs R-II Board met Thursday, Sept. 10, with all board members present: Chad Whitesell, Benny Brower, Mark Burley, Craig Carpenter, Dwight Kennett, Nathan Murrell and Josh Floyd – presiding. Board Secretary Tonia Molz and Superintendent Heath Oates were also present at the head table.

The board opened two bids on the surplus trusses and accepted the high bid from Arlo Rupke for $429.57.

The board adopted the state’s model compliance plan for Special Education.

The board asopted a set of policies relating to Title 1X.

The board approved job description updates for classroom teachers and paraprofessionals (aides).

The board heard from Dr. Tracy Barger and Jeremy Barger on the final report for Summer Journey. There were about 100 kids less than normal. No gift card incentives were given this year but teachers did hand out daily gift cards randomly.

The board had a brief discussion regarding priorities related to the district’s CSIP goals for fiscal year 20-21:

• 3-5 year facility maintenance and capital improvement plan.

• Technology purchase rotation.

• Crisis evacuation plan.

• Intruder training for staff.

• Improve non-custodial parent pick up procedures.

In closed session, the board accepted the resignation of Kevin Rentel, High School English, and Abby Floyd, AD secretary.