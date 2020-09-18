Applications are now being accepted for the Annual El Dorado Springs Community Foundation Grants. Grant applications should include the following:

• Name of organization applicant and contact person, address and telephone number.

• Brief description of project.

• Goals – what is desired accomplishment?

• Objectives – how will goals be accomplished?

• Budget – cost of project and plan for ongoing funding (if required).

• Applicants must be a 501-C3 not for profit organization.

• An application is available online at: http://www.cfozarks.org/el-dorado-springs (click on the link under Community Grant Application)

• Submit completed applications by OCTOBER 31, 2020:

• Mail to: El Dorado Springs Community Foundation, 5620 East 350 Rd, El Dorado Springs, MO 64744 or email to kforest2009@hotmail.com.

Approximately $14,000 is available for this year’s round of grants. Projects that demonstrate a plan to enhance the quality of life for our El Dorado Springs citizens of all ages will be considered. Although there is no maximum amount that an organization can request, the El Dorado Springs Community Foundation Board of Directors strives to spread available funds to as many projects as possible. We would suggest grant requests be in a range of $100 to $3,000.

If you have questions, you may contact Kay Forest at 417-321-4815.