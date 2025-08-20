The El Dorado Springs R-II School Board held their last meeting before the start of school on on Thursday, August 14. All members were present.

The board voted to increase the middle and high school lunches by 10 cents. They approved the bus routes and the Special Education compliance. Handbooks were approved along with District policies.

The tax rate hearing was set for 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 25.

The following are projects that the school has finished.

Demolition:

* Old restroom building at track/football field.

* Removed the old building sitting on the west side of school and dirt has been completed in that area.

Projects:

* Lintel and tuck pointing are 100% complete.

* Completed 10 of the 30 posts have been repaired on the awning.

* Built up and leveled the pad for the multipurpose facility and have started pouring footings.

* The final concrete will be poured at the ECC parking lot tomorrow.

* Security lights have been installed on the north and west sides of school.

* Pad has been dug for the ADA compliant restroom that will sit behind the baseball field.

* Press box repairs have been completed.

* Have started the light project at the football field/track and baseball fields. The city has removed the old transformers and wire.

* Prep work is complete and asphalting will begin tomorrow for the elementary pick-up/drop-off line. City is going to resurface Twyman as well.

* New stage lights have been installed in the elementary gym to serve our theater department.

* Well underway with running drain lines from ECC parking lot, catching multiple downspouts and water drainage basins and diverting the water south.

* Repaired bus ramp and will be running the drain line from that area to connect to a drainage line.

* Window tinting has begun (ECC building for safety, elementary gym to reduce sun glare for play performances, MS weight room and HS/MS band rooms for safety).

That’s where we stand at this point in time.