During a discussion of the 2023 -2024 calendar, at the February school board meeting a motion was made to adopt a five day calendar for the next school year. The motioned passed 4-3.

Superintendent Oates gave a building and construction update and informed the board that for the restroom/concession stand, he was working with the architects rebid the project with a construction manager. The district is working with a builder to estimate costs on the new bus barn.

The board heard from Dana Abercrombie who updated the board on the special education department. The board approved special education evaluation and an updated description for “Athletic Coach.”

The board approved the health insurance renewal for 2023-24 which is down $13 per month per employee for the same coverage. Board paid health insurance will continue.

The board approved the creation of a school social work position at least until the duration of the 2023-24 school year. This position is partially funded by a grant from the state of Missouri.

The board approved a roof repair proposal from Tremco.

In closed session the board voted to extend the contracts of the Jeremy Barger, Dr. Tracy Barger, Norman Carr, Dave Rotert, Brad Stewart and Ashely Wolfe for one year and Dana Abecrombie and Nick Engleman for two years.

Board members present were: J. Floyd, M. Schmitt, R.J. Kinnett, N. Murry. J. Jacobs, C. Carpenter and M. Burley.