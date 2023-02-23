Update: Two suspects have been charged with the following offenses in connection to the death of Ginger Lynn Shumaker: 1st degree involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence and abandonment of a corps. These charges were filed today by Cedar County Prosecuting Attorney Ty Gaither. Bond has been set at $200,000 cash. Both subjects are in custody. The subjects pictured below are from left to right, Shawn Wickstrom from Stockton and Christopher Applebee from El Dorado Springs.

It should be remembered that all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

Thank you

Sheriff James McCrary

Applebee Wickstrom

An investigation conducted by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, has resulted in the discovery of a human body in rural Cedar County. As a result of the investigation, on February 8th, 2023 a search warrant was served at the location, and the body of a female was found buried on the property. The investigation revealed that she had been buried there for several weeks. The remains were turned over to Cedar County Coroner, Dr. Andrew Wyant. Her cause of death has not yet been determined, pending the results of an autopsy. The investigation has revealed the probable identity of the female, however positive identification is pending the results of the autopsy.

Numerous persons of interest and witnesses have been contacted and interviewed. This is an ongoing investigation. Further details will be released as the investigation progresses.

