DON’T WANT TO WAIT ANOTHER 50 YEARS – Employees at Evans Drug came to work Monday wearing their Patrick Mahomes headbands. (Standing, left to right) Kourtni Russel, Nancy Hamilton, Diana Smith, Jamee Barnes, Brandi McCullough, Courtney Moore, Lorie Miles, Courtney Spencer and Sheena Esparza: (on floor, from left) Patty Salazar and Liz Swopes.

The 54th Super Bowl game featuring the KC Chiefs vs the San Francisco 49ers is Sunday, Feb. 2. There will be a free showing of the game on the big screen at the Opera House Theater.

The last time the Chiefs played in the Super Bowl was the 1969 season.