ACCEPTED THE CHALLENGE – The Sun was honored to witness the remarkable journey of Justin Stone, Benjamin Hill, and Jonathon Bilyeu, three individuals who have triumphed over their challenges. They have successfully completed all the steps of the recovery court program and are now shining examples of its effectiveness.

by Melanie Chance

In Missouri, all treatment courts are mandated to adhere to a set of standards to ensure consistency and quality of care across the state. These standards are designed to uphold the integrity of the treatment court process and the well-being of the participants.

The prosecution and defense representatives must complete their tasks promptly as part of the program eligibility and admission process. They should work with stakeholders in the legal system to reduce the time it takes to enter the adult treatment court. The prosecutor and defense representative should create a protocol that offers an efficient and practical application process for potential participants, with the aim of facilitating swift entry into the adult treatment court.

The Missouri Treatment Courts Coordinating Commission (TCCC) plays a crucial role in the success of the program. Its mission is to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of Missouri’s treatment court programs by setting standards and practices based on current research. These standards have been proven to reduce the likelihood of repeat offenses by individuals with substance use disorders or co-occurring disorders. The establishment of the first treatment court in Jackson County in 1993 marked the beginning of the growth and evolution of treatment courts in Missouri. This expansion was partly driven by the legislative adoption of drug courts in 1998.

“The Cedar County Adult Recovery Court Committee collaborated together to teach these men how to be accountable and successful in their recovery process,” said Judge Jacob Dawson

Judge Dawson took to the podium and continued to explain Adult Recovery Courts are specialized programs within the criminal justice system that aim to provide intensive treatment and support to individuals with substance abuse issues. “These courts offer a voluntary alternative to incarceration, allowing eligible participants to enroll in a structured drug treatment program,” proudly said Judge Dawson. Furthermore, he explained that a multidisciplinary team manages the program. Judge Dawson took time to introduce everyone on the committee and gave everyone a chance to speak. He then explained that a typical committee includes a judge, prosecutors, defense attorneys, treatment providers, court administrators, case managers, law enforcement officers, and probation or parole officers. Participants in the program are required to commit to a minimum of 12 months of intensive treatment and supervision. During this time, participants are expected to attend regular meetings with the treatment team, initially on a weekly basis and later transitioning to monthly meetings as they progress through the program. The primary objective is to offer extensive assistance for individuals to overcome substance abuse and successfully reintegrate into society.

Lastly, Judge Dawson commended Justin Stone for completing 770 days, Benjamin Hill for 603 days, and Jonathon Bilyeu for 840 days in the challenging program. To learn more about the ‘Adult Recovery Court’ visit https://www.courts.mo.gov/.

