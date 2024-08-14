OPEN MEETINGS TRAINING PRESENTED TO CCMH BOARD – The Cedar County Hospital Board of Trustees and the hospital’s executive team participated in the Missouri Sunshine Law/ Open Meetings and Records Law training session at the CCMH Stockton clinic at 10 a.m. on Wed. August. The 1:30 hour session was conducted by Jay Turner from the Attorney General’s Office. The Attorney General’s office suggested that the board go through open meetings and records law training after the A.G’s office received a complaint about the board’s handling of the open meetings law when they went into closed session.

All Board members were present: Board Secretary/Treasurer David Bozarth, Board Vice President Michelle Leroux, Board President Marvin Manring, and Board Members Melissa Galette and Katie McGee. The hospital’s executive team was also present: CEO Terry Nichols, CFO Carl Gilbert, CNO BreAnn Jackson, Executive Assistant Mandi Jordan and HR Director Angie Nations.

There were also a few members of the public in attendance.

The training session was very through and informative.

Both the Board Policy for Public Comment and the Public Comment Sign Up Form can be found on the CCMH Website. They are listed individually on the menu on the left side of the page when you open the website.

The August meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 21, in the CCMH Atrium.