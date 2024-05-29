IT WAS A BEAUTIFUL DAY FOR REMEMBERING –

Along with a cool breeze, the warm sunshine and a bright blue sky, the local VFW, Post 257 held their Memorial Day Remembrance at the El Dorado Springs City Cemetery on Monday, May 27. It was an opportunity for the community to come together to show pride, patriotism and gratitude. Several citizens, (actually, more than usual;) were in attendance. Some people brought along young children. The emphasis was on those who had given their lives, but had never come home.