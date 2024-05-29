MARK YOUR CALENDARS – June 1, is the Wayside Inn Museum/Preserve Our Past Society, Historical Hysteria Days, to be held downtown El Dorado Springs in the beautiful park, from 8:00-4:00. We have a fun filled day planned for everyone of all ages.

We are looking forward to Ken Draper, who will be a Union cavalry soldier, with his horse and full Union tack, Union uniform and accouterments, dress saber, saber belt and revolvers (unloaded). He will be talking about the Union and Confederate motives, types of warfare in the west compared to the east, costs of the war in casualties, economics, politics, and reconstruction, outcomes of the war. His mount has been in many reenactments, most recently the Little Bighorn where he was the only horse to survive the battle. He will be located in the park and doing special presentations at 9:00, 10:00 and 11:00 a.m. We will also have Suzanne Jones, Native American Artifacts and Storytelling, who will also be located in the park. She focuses on traditional stories told primarily by Choctaw, Cherokee, and Delaware Nations/tribes, all of which Jones is either a tribal member or descended from. The Buffalo Soldiers will be coming to town also. There will be spinning wheels and fleece preparation by Linda Carlton, horseshoeing by Gerrad Steuck, Miniature horses and mini petting zoo by Carol Parmenter, Cozy Creek Ranch, Bois D’Arc Post Farms, with goat cheese and soaps, Missouri Native jellies and handmade soaps by Aidy and Ardy, and much more located in the park.

The Wynn Brothers Bluegrass will kick off at noon and will be performing off and on before and after the contests until 4:00 p.m. They have played with Rodney Dillard of the Darling’s, Joen McEuen of Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. They have played at Shepherd of the Hills, and play regularly at Baker Seed Company’s planting festivals.

The Old Time Fiddlers Contest and Rhythm Contest will start at 2:00 p.m. They will be hosting an antique and classic tractor show during the day also. So if anyone is interested in showing off their tractor, please let us know. If you are interested in registering please contact Paula at 417-296-5990.

There will be over twenty vendors set up on Spring Street offering a wide variety of items from homemade cedar furniture to purses, home decor, beef jerky, decorated gourds, etc…

Don’t worry there will be plenty of food. The Wayside Inn Museum is starting a fund drive as we have to raise fifteen to twenty thousand dollars to fix and replace flooring this year. They will have homemade desserts and bottled water set up to sell in front of the museum. We are very excited to have the Liquid Luck Coffee Truck coming to serve up waffles and your favorite coffee and tea. The Masonic Lodge will be there grilling up burgers and suzies for lunch. There will also be Kettle Corn and Kool Crush will be set up for your favorite frozen treats.

El Dorado Springs will be the place to be on Saturday, June 1st. If you would like more information, please feel free to contact Paula at 417-296-5990.