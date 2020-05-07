The El Dorado Sprigs R-II School Admiin Committee met about noon Friday as they do each week to make decisions about the school. Superntendent Mark Koca released the following information after that maeeting.:

•We have set some tentative dates to reschedule many of our end of year events. Please understand that many of these dates are contingent on being released from social distancing recommendations. If not released by these dates, we may have to reschedule yet again.

•Last educational packets go out on May 15.

•Student Pickup of belongings/return of school property – May 18.

•Last food delivery May 21.

•Prom June 6.

•Kindergarten Graduation June 10 at 9 a.m. in the City Park.

•Summer School begins June 11 and runs through July 15. No school on July 3.

•Graduation June 14 at 7 p.m. Football Field.

•8th Grade Recognition June 15 at 7 p.m. Football Field.

•FFA banquet June 30.