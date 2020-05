The Route 54 Cruisers and local classic car owners are going to cruise around the Community Springs Health Care Facility, 400 E. Hospital Rd. on Saturday, May 9, at 3 p.m.

Please meet at Church of God “Holiness” parking lot at 2:30 to line up for cruise.

All classic car owners are welcome to participate in our cruise. Residents will be spaced outside to watch. We want them to know that they are not forgotten during this time. Please join us as we cruise around the facility.