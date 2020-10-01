In honor of our Recorder of Deeds Carole Wilkerson’s retirement beginning Oct. 1, the Cedar County Courthouse would like to “shower” Carole with congratulations, blessings and well-wishes through the mail since we aren’t able to celebrate with her at an open house.

We would like to fill her mailbox with cards, notes or other gestures to express how much we have appreciated her faithful service to the County of Cedar and the citizens of this county for nearly 22 years. First, serving as deputy to the Circuit Clerk and Recorder, then elected as Recorder of Deeds in 2003 when the offices were divided. We are grateful for her dedication, friendship and service to her coworkers, and our community.

Please send cards for Carole to: Carole Wilkerson, c/o Recorder of Deeds, 113 South Street, Stockton, MO 65785.