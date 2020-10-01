The Cedar County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) Board of Directors announces the decision to close the Cedar County Health Complex located at 807 Owen Mill Road in Stockton following a unanimous open session vote by Board members present at the Sept. 21, meeting. Those members present for the vote were: Michelle Leroux, President; Judy Renn, Secretary/Treasurer; Julia Phillips, Director; and Brent Bland, Director (by telephone). Marvin Manring, Vice President, was unable to be present at the meeting and joined by telephone for a portion of the open session prior to the discussion about the Stockton facility. The discussion regarding CCMH services in Stockton was placed on the agenda at the request of the Board due to financial losses realized by the services operated in the facility over the past several years. Larry Chadd, CCMH Maintenance Supervisor; Jenean Ehlers, RN, CCMH Community Services Manager; and Carla Gilbert, CCMH Director of Finance; attended the meeting to provide information at the Board’s request.

Larry Chadd shared with the Board that the current problems with the Stockton facility’s HVAC system and water heaters will cost approximately $32,000 to fix. He explained that the entire facility is covered by one HVAC system with 6 compressors, one of which is currently down. Larry also shared with the Board other maintenance issues for which he doesn’t yet have estimates and informed the Board of the equipment currently down in the Exercise Center. While he is seeking parts for the equipment, he is unsure if he will be able to locate all parts that are needed.

Jenean Ehlers reviewed health department statistics with the Board that were provided in packets for last month’s Board meeting. She explained that the Stockton office is currently closed due to COVID-19, and the RN who had been working in Stockton two days a week is now assisting with In-Home Services and immunizations out of the El Dorado Springs office to free Jenean up for COVID-19 functions county-wide. WIC services are still provided in the Stockton office once a week. WIC moms must come in once a month to see the WIC nutritionist and get their WIC e-cards loaded. Jenean explained that the Stockton office phones rings to the El Dorado Springs office, with an average of 3 calls per week–primarily with questions about water sample drop-off ( a service for which the County Health Department receives no revenue) and birth and death certificates. She explained that even when there was an RN at the Stockton office two days a week, services were not being utilized.

Carla Gilbert reviewed financial operations for the three services located in the Health Complex—the Exercise Center, the Stockton office of the Cedar County Health Department and the CCMH satellite Rehabilitation Clinic for fiscal year (FY) 2020. She explained that combined, these services lost over $80,000 in FY 2020. Carla noted that the Stockton Health Department office had only $5,569.75 in total cash revenue in FY 2020, with most of it being for birth and death certificates.

The Board discussed the information provided above before deciding to vote to close the Health Complex effective 10/30/20. The Board will discuss the future of the Health Complex facility itself at a future meeting and determine if any current services such as WIC could be moved to a new location in Stockton. At the present time, there are no full-time staff employed by CCMH at the Exercise Center. There is one part-time staff member; all others are PRN (as needed basis). Attempts will be made by Human Resources to contact these individuals prior to the release of this information to the media. All current members of the Exercise Center will receive a refund of their pro-rated membership fees.

“The Cedar County Memorial Hospital Board of Directors did not take lightly its decision regarding current services in Stockton,” said Michelle Leroux, Board President. “After careful consideration and discussion surrounding the cost to maintain the services and building versus revenue those services generate, the Board agreed to move or discontinue current services in Stockton. During the last tax levy request our citizens expressed that they want the board of directors to review services and programs that are being underutilized and costing the hospital annually. The Board will continue to discuss the potential future of services in Stockton with a focus on serving the community, while being fiscally responsible.”