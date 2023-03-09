For the first time in 11 years, the greenhouse on the corner of Twyman and Main will open its doors on March 15 as Snodgrass Greenhouse. And this time, it will be run by the third generation of the founders who opened the business 70 years ago.

When sisters Norma, Lois and Nadine, retired, the building was leased to various people until about two years ago. The building has been vacant ever since.

When a Darren and Kristie Toliver decided to open the green house again, they went back to the official name of Snodgrass in honor of Darren’s grandparents Loyde and Jessie Snodgrass and their three daughters.

Kristie says they will have bedding plants, vegetables, onion sets, potatoes, seed and potting soil. They will also have hanging baskets for Mother’s Day. At this time they will not have any cut flowers or floral arrangements.

(publisher’s note – for 33 years I bought all my gardening supplies at Snodgrass. I’m so glad they’re back.)