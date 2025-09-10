Constitution Week (September 17–23) is here, and the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) invite our community to join the annual Ringing of the Bells on September 17 at 3:00 p.m. to celebrate the signing of the U.S. Constitution.

Students at El Dorado Springs Public School will also enjoy some special history fun! On September 18, Pat Taylor will step into character as Deborah Franklin, wife of Benjamin Franklin, to present a skit for 3rd–5th graders about the ratification of the Constitution. On September 19, she’ll return as Betsy Ross to share with K–2 students the exciting story of her role in creating America’s first flag.

It’s a wonderful way to bring history to life and celebrate the freedoms we enjoy today!