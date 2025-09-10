A new study reveals that Missouri has made the fifth most progress in reducing maternal smoking rates in the United States.

The study by the Birth Injury Lawyers Group analyzed maternal smoking data for each U.S. state between 2016 and 2021 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The fall in percentage is calculated to identify states where smoking during pregnancy has declined the most.

Missouri holds fifth place with a 5.2% drop in maternal smoking from 2016 to 2021. The Show-Me State decreased its rate from 15.3% to 10.1%.

Looking at the study, a spokesperson at Birth Injury Lawyers commented:

“The study reveals that Missouri reports the fifth highest progress in reducing maternal smoking rates.

“Smoking during pregnancy poses serious risks to both mother and baby, including premature birth, low birth weight, birth defects, and even pregnancy loss. Every percentage point decrease represents healthier pregnancies and better outcomes for newborns. To continue this positive trend, states should focus on expanding prenatal education programs, increasing access to smoking cessation resources for pregnant women.”

The study was conducted by Birth Injury Lawyers, an experienced law firm dedicated to protecting the rights of infants and mothers affected by birth injuries and pregnancy complications.

Story and link credit: www.birthinjurylawyers.com

Methodology

The research analyzed maternal smoking data for each U.S. state between 2016 and 2021 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The fall in percentage is calculated to identify states where smoking during pregnancy has declined the most.

Data Source:

Smoke-Free Pregnancy Data: https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/databriefs/db458-tables.pdf#1

Research Dataset: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1PfnE0XaeNhJBqCquipnUvT3tymyZye63IJASfDr-6rI/edit?usp=drivesdk

Study By: www.birthinjurylawyers.com