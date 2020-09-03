The Land-O-Lakes Youth Fair Royalty crowned their Queen and Princess on Saturday, Aug. 29, at the Fairgrounds. Queen Brodi McNeece, daughter of Doug and Kristin McNeece, is a freshman at the El Dorado Springs High School. Princess Kylee Walker, daughter of Kensey Esry, is in the eighth grade at the El Dorado Springs Middle School.

Both girls would like to thank everyone who bought tickets and came out to support them.

Photo courtesy of Kristin McNeece.