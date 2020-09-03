The El Dorado Springs Municipal Band just completed it’s 135th consecutive summer of performances. Brent Hillsman has been taking our group picture for many years, and did not disappoint in 2020. Thank you again Brent.

We would like to thank everyone who came out to listen to our music this summer. We hope you enjoyed our concerts and had a good time. Please come again next summer when we return to play in June, July and August.

We’d like to thank our loyal band members who show up every weekend to play. We really do appreciate having good musicians who are willing and able to sight-read music, play any part, and lend a hand to set things up and store them away at the end of the concert.

Enjoy the next few months – and we’ll see you next summer.

Stay Healthy and Stay Safe!

Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome

Front Row – Ben Vickers, Alan Koca, David Capps, Mark Koca, Gary Hardison; Second Row – Cary Chambers, Teri Biddlecome, Elbert Biddlecome, Steve Banks, Brent Hillsman; Third Row – Blake Carnahan, Shang Xu, Abbi Baldwin, Kayte Henson, Morgan Toliver; Fourth Row – Hunter Jacobs, Ashley Fox, Harleigh Rapp, Eric Strange; Back Row – Michael Fox, Susan Fox, Gyla Holz, Tracy Lanser, Noah Marsh, Jalen Julian, Duane Perkins

Not Pictured – Rebecca Keltner, Jordan White, Ron Marsh, Ethan Roberts, Sarah Holz, Jonathan Holz, Libby Toliver and Lynn Fredricksen.