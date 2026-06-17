A 4 – 1 vote in executive session by the El Dorado Springs City Council got long time city manager Bruce Rogers a police escort out of city hall and a one-way ticket home. Police Chief Brett Dawn locked Rogers’ office.

City Manager

Cory Gayman

When asked about the ambush Rogers said that there were no accusations only the statement that the council lacked the confidence in his ability to lead. This results after public frustrations, 34 1⁄2 years and millions of dollars he has acquired for the city.

The lone council member that voted in favor of Rogers, Gabby Kinnett said that there was no transparency.

Mayor Allen Hicks spoke to me briefly and said he wasn’t sure what he could say so I told him what Bruce had told me. He did not disagree.

I don’t have the numbers for Kim Neal or Peggy Carter. Ryan Snow did not return my calls.

Cory Gayman has been appointed as the new city manager.

Gayman, who has been on the council, and at one time served as mayor, has the JCG Accounting Firm on North Main. I tried to call him, too, but his mailbox was full.

On a related note, Chief Dawn and Lt. Randall were included in the executive session and The Sun would like to know why?