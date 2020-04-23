The May 9, Route 54 Cruisers Car Show is being postponed until further notice, due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Watch our Route 54 Cruisers Facebook page and your e-mail to see if we determine it safe for us to enjoy a Car Show later in the year. If a safe Car Show cannot be scheduled this year, we will cancel and people who have pre-registered may have their money refunded or let it apply to the 2021 Car Show.

The three High School students chosen for the Route 54 Cruiser Scholarships will still receive $1,000 each to their selected school.

We are currently updating our Route 54 Cruisers Facebook page – check it out.

Mark Boch, President – 477-876-1164

Dennis Radford, Vice President – 660-492-0431