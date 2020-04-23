Dear Editor:

Our country has been facing a pandemic that has filled hospitals, emptied public venues, and threatened to further strain healthcare systems. As dates are being considered for a “re-opening” and all the while continuing deal with this national health crisis and its overall severity, now is the time to determine how much of a future presence we want healthcare to have in Cedar County.

The Citizens for Continued Health Care is a local committee supporting the future of Cedar County Memorial Hospital and the Cedar County Health Department. The committee’s focus is educating Cedar County residents about the tax levy request at the upcoming election, now postponed to June 2. The Cedar County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees is asking for an increase to the hospital’s tax levy, from the current $0.1528 to $0.6112.

According to the Board of Trustees, the tax levy increase is a proactive measure, knowing that once cash revenues are depleted, it’s too late to consider asking the community for its help in providing a non-operating source of revenue. The Board also realizes the need for operational changes to address its financial losses and is not relying completely on the passing of the levy proposition. It’s the Board’s goal to be proactive in addressing financial needs for the future of the hospital and county health department.

A taxpayer can calculate their approximate increase by looking at both their Personal Property Tax receipt and Real Estate Tax receipt. Look for the line “hospital” on both of the receipts. If you pay on both personal property and real estate, you’ll add the two “hospital” lines together and multiply the sum by four to determine an approximate amount. In the example provided by Citizens for Continued Health Care, the homeowner will pay about $11/month for their hospital tax. For your exact amount, contact the Cedar County Collector’s Office.

Other facts and frequently asked questions about the tax levy can be found on the Cedar County Memorial Hospital’s website, ccmh.com. Look for “Tax Levy Questions and Answers”. This list consists of questions collected by committee members then answered by hospital administrators and the Board of Trustees. The hospital also encourages anyone with additional questions to reach out to it. The Citizens for Continued Health Care also has a Public Facebook group where community members can find additional facts about the tax levy and can share those facts with their Facebook friends, Facebook.com/groups/VoteYes CCMH.

The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrates the importance of having a county hospital and health department. As the spread of this virus is nationwide and places additional financial strain on rural hospitals, including Cedar County Memorial Hospital, the Citizens for Continued Health Care asks that when you’re voting June 2 that you consider the level of healthcare presence YOU want for your community’s future.

Michelle Leroux

El Dorado Springs