Car 59 and earlier – 1st place – Dave Ryan-1914 Model T; 2nd place – Bryce Payne-55 Chevy; 3rd place – David Volkart-57 Chevy; 4th place – Jerry Myers-28 Model A; 5th place – Juanita Scoville-23 Bucket T.
Car 60-66 – 1st place – Frenchie-66 Mustang; 2nd place – Doug Darnell-66 Fairlane; 3rd place – Kevin Vaughn-65 Sport Fury; 4th place – David Pyle-66 Mustang.
Car 67-72 – 1st place – Jon Wessel-72 Grand Prix; 2nd place – Stephen Scoville-69 Chevelle; 3rd place – Slade Williams-72 Camaro; 4th place – Arik Williams-69 Road Runner; 5th place – Mike Powell-71 Nova.
Car 73-79 – 1st place – Mike Larsen-73 Mustang; 2nd place – Mickey Varsweargen-76 Camaro; 3rd place – Mike Rentchler-75 Lamans GT; 4th place – DJ hall-79 T-Bird; 5th place-Dav Cunningham-73 Satelite.
Car 80-93 – 1st place – Doug Thomas-86 Corvette; 2nd place – Scott Roe-84 Z/28; 3rd place – Ken/Nicky Sisseck-87 Camaro; 4th place – Gary/Paula Anglin-84 Olds; 5th place – Dustin Hall-87 Chevy.
Car 94-09 – 1st place – David Mount-07 Mustang; 2nd place – Jerry Hillerman-94 Camaro; 3rd place – Jeff Underwood-94 Ccorvette; 4th place – Milly Hall-03 T-Bird; 5th place – Jarrek Rankin-97 Trans AM.
Car 10-present – 1st place – John Bates-2011 Dodge Challenger; 2nd place – Larry and Terri Flint-2013 Corvette; 3rd place – Larry and Terri Flint-2015 Corvette.
Truck 59 and earlier – 1st place – Ralph and Sara Underwood-1954 Chevy 3100; 2nd place – Ron and LeAnn Darby-1950 Chevy 3100; 3rd place – Frank Meister-1940 Ford Pickup; 4th place – Gordie Godfree-1956 Ford F-100; 5th place – Bryan Lewis-1951 Ford.
Truck 60-86 – Bob Roos-1971 C-10; 2nd place – Ted McDaniel-1966 Chevy PU; 3rd place – Dale and Marcia Syres-1972 C-10; 4th place – Stan Cherry-1984 Chevy C-10; 5th place – Ron Delay-1987 Chevy Stepside.
Truck 87-present – 1st place – Robert Malinsek-2023 Dodge Ram; 2nd place – Derol and Beverly Carson-2024 Dodge Ram; 3rd place – Bill Nixon-1994 Chevy PU C-1500; 4th place – Shelby Mount-2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee; 5th place – Aidan Fugate-1993 F-150 Lightning.
Special interest – 1st place – Dave Puckett-1933 Chevy; 2nd place – Bob Holding-1933 Chevy Eade Master; 3rd place – John Rouldbush-2002 Harley Davidson Low Rider; 4th place – Dustin Worley-1998 Jimny; 5th place – Karen Featherstone-2010 Mini Cooper.
Best in Show – Doug Hughes-1927 Ford Roadster.
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