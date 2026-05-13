I had nice long talk with a friend of mine on Sunday. In fact we’ve been talking for 73 years. Both of us had older brothers. She lost her older brother to leukemia when he was 11. I lost mine to cancer when he was 72. We were in first grade together. And we’re still talking.

Congratulations to the El Dorado Springs and NEVC graduates. This Saturday, May 16, El Dorado Christian holds their ceremony.

Still no date on when and if the pool will open.

And congratulations to the boys baseball team for winning their conference championship. KSL