TRAFFIC ALERT

Where: U.S. Route 54 between St. Clair Route K and Route V west of Collins

When: Until further notice

What: MoDOT and contractor crews removing sliding rock resulting from recent heavy rain

Traffic Impacts:

• All lanes of U.S. Route 54 CLOSED around the clock until further notice

• No signed detours

• Drivers urged to find alternate routes

• Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zone

• Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts

Weather and/or scheduling conflicts could alter the work schedule.