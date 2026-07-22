TRAFFIC ALERT
Where: U.S. Route 54 between St. Clair Route K and Route V west of Collins
When: Until further notice
What: MoDOT and contractor crews removing sliding rock resulting from recent heavy rain
Traffic Impacts:
• All lanes of U.S. Route 54 CLOSED around the clock until further notice
• No signed detours
• Drivers urged to find alternate routes
• Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zone
• Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts
Weather and/or scheduling conflicts could alter the work schedule.
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