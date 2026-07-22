New this year is The Wind Tunnel, a row of high-velocity fans that will create one of the coolest spots on the grounds throughout all three nights of the Picnic.

The community cooling station is made possible through the generosity of local businesses and community leaders who have sponsored each fan. Sponsors include Snodgrass Greenhouse, Ozark Bistro, Baker’s Electrical, Charlotte Haden – Cedar County Public Administrator, Sam Alexander for State Senate, Chrislynn Price – Cedar County Clerk, Kenneth Thornton – Cedar County Presiding Commissioner, and The Wildflower Studio. Additional bonus fans at The Sun’s booth are being provided by J&L Hay & Fescue Cutting and Senior Benefit Services.

The Sun is providing the location, setup and electricity, while each sponsor is providing the fans that will help keep thousands of Picnic-goers cool. Sponsor banners will be displayed alongside each fan throughout the event.

All ten Wind Tunnel sponsorships have now been filled, making this a fully community-supported project.