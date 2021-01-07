Friday was not a good day for Sac Osage Electric. Over a period of 18 hours it had 3,384 outages caused by the ice buildup on power lines and limbs on power lines.

Manager Jim Davis said he was at the office from 8 an, until 11:30 p.m.

Many of the outages were repeat outages. The crew would get power back on, then it would go out again.

The Coops tree trimming program is credited with keeping the number of outages low.

The City of El Dorado Springs did not have any power outages according to the office staff.