After a breakfast of pancakes on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Wayside Inn Museum, Santa heard the requests and wishes from the numerous children in attendance. The “Pancakes with Santa” event at the museum has been an annual event for several years.
A visitation in memory of Moody Graves was held Monday, November 23, 2020, 6:00-7:00 p.m. at Bland-Hackleman Funeral Home in El Dorado Springs, MO.
Online condolences may be left at: https://t.co/YLwOmnMvIC
Schedule update:
The HS Volleyball game for tomorrow night 9/29 will now start with a C game at 4:30 pm, followed by JV and Varsity aT Lebanon High school.
The HS varsity football team will now play a home game on Friday 10/2 starting at 7:00pm against Lexington High School.
Facebook Comments