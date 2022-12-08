Be at your line up spot (Entry Number & Street) at 2 p.m. Parade begins at 3

Conservation Dept – EDS Police Dept Truck – Lead, El Dorado Middle School Cheerleaders, GFWC Miss Merry Christmas Winner, Merry Christmas Runner Up, GFWC Miss Merry Christmas Candidate, GFWC Miss Merry Christmas Candidate, GFWC Miss Merry Christmas Candidate, GFWC Miss Merry Christmas Candidate, GFWC Miss Merry Christmas Candidate, GFWC Miss Merry Christmas Candidate, 2020 Winner MMC with Little Mr/Miss Santa Contestants, EDS Fire Truck (with Santa Claus).

W. Hickory at Main – VFW Color Guard, Praying Grandmas of El Dorado Springs, Grand Marshal.

North side, E. Fields – Lakeland Viking Pride Band.

South side, E. Fields – El Dorado Springs Marching Band.

North side, W. Fields – CMA, Johnny Maslen – auto, Nahwana Maslen – auto, Vickie Ayers – auto, Lighthouse Children’s Theatre, El Dorado Spings Church of the Nazarene, Olympia Rural Fire Department, Tom Boultinghouse – auto, Tommy’s Auto, Rising Sun Taekwondo, Burchett Farms, Keith Family, Optimist Club, Alder Creek ATV.

South side, W. Fields – MM Welding, Cedar County First Responders, Girl Scouts Troop 72075, Hutchison Insurance/Hometown Crop Solutions, Woods Supermarket, Hamm Farms, Shelter Insurance, El Dorado Springs FFA, Darren Toliver, HU Farms, Ryker/Emily Hudson, Hicklin Creek Labradors.

Jackson & W. Fields – Chopper Stoppers, Point of Turning, Sac Osage Electric Cooperative.

Lion’s Club Parking Lot – Route 54 Cruisers.

Poplar & Main – El Dorado Springs Lions Club.

Thank you to all the participants for your hard work and dedication to our community.