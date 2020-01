FULLY INVOLVED – On 12-30-19 at 4:50 p.m.) the El Dorado Springs Fire Department was dispatched to 107 W. Lafayette, El Dorado Springs, concerning a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, the firefighters discovered that the rear of the house was fully involved. Twenty firefighters fought the blaze for approximately two hours. Trucks 2, 4, and 5 responded. Photo by Craig Carpenter.