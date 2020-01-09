This is the official annual report of the El Dorado Springs Volunteer Fire Department to the El Dorado Springs City Council.

The total number of fire calls is trending slightly higher each year. This is the total by year: 2016 – 114, 2017 – 130, 2018 – 145, 2019 – 147. As of 1:18 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, the total calls for 2020 was 0.

Building fires 24; cooking fires 2; chimney fires 3; mobile homes 2; pass. car/pick-up 8; off-road vehicles 3; tree fires 2; brush 10; grass 9; trash 5; sign fire 1; crops 1; med. assist 10; MVA/no inj. 7; MVA/ inj. 3; extrication 1; gas leak 7; CO incident w/CO 1; electrical short 4; arcing 2; building collapse 1; aircraft standby 7; MVA cleanup 1; public service 2; disp. and cancelled 11; no incident found 3; auth. burning 2; haz-mat/nothing 3; detector malfunction 4; det. active/no fire 5; wind 3; severe weather 1. Total 147.

City calls 86; rural calls 61; injuries 0; deaths 0.