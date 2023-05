The Schell City Alumni Association will meet for their 2023 banquet at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 28, at the school. Cost is $6.00 (Doors will open at 11:30) This is a potluck meal, so come with a dish to share.

Honored classes are 1948, 1953, 1958, 1963,1968, 1973. 1978, 1983, 1988, 1993 and 1998.

All Alums are invited.

Following a short meeting there will be Bingo with prizes.