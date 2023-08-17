Dottie Haddix

As the summer wanes we look forward to cooler temperatures and fall activities in our small communities. Schell City is no exception. They will celebrate their 152nd year with their annual Fall Festival. As is tradition the Community Betterment Organization chooses a Grand Marshall who meets all of the requirements.

This year the parade will be led by Grand Marshall, Dottie Haddix. Dottie was born in Nevada and graduated from Nevada High School in 1961. She has lived permanently in Schell City since 1977.

Dottie was united in marriage to Dale Elliott Haddix of Schell City in 1962. They moved to Washington D.C. awaiting orders for U.S. Navy (Sub)marine School. They moved to New London, CT, for Sub School. Upon completion of School, they received orders to Bainbridge, MD, to continue studies in Nuclear Power with Dale later becoming an instructor. Dale would receive orders to Bolliston Spa, NY, where they welcomed their first-born Robert (Bob.)

Dale and Dottie were transferred to several Naval Bases for Nuclear Submarine duties throughout Dale’s career. They were stationed in Charleston, SC, where their second son Kevin was born. Then they were off to Scotland for two years. They would return to the United States to be stationed in Bremerton, WA. Their third son Thomas would be born here.

After serving 22 years in the United States Navy Dale would retire and the family would move “home” to Schell City in 1977. They would raise their boys here. All three would be Schell City Bear alumni as was their dad, Dale.

Dottie kept busy with community and school activities while her sons were in school. She would later own and operate the Haddix Grocery for several years. Dottie serves as a current member of the Schell City Community Building. She has served as a board member of Schell City Housing Division and Schell City Community Betterment. When asked what makes her proud, she replied, “Being a Navy wife, her children and their accomplishments and her grandchildren.”

Dottie was the loving wife of Dale E. Haddix who passed away in 2009. She is the proud mother of Robert, his wife, Kimberly – Schell City; the late Kevin Haddix, his wife, Kimberly – Kansas City, and Thomas, wife, Monica – Schell City.

Dottie is Grandmother to: Kirk, Nathan, Bryn, Hunter, Morgan and Ethan and she is Great Grandmother to Braylee, Kolt, Bladen, Abel, Connor and Carsyn.

The Schell City Fall Festival is scheduled for Sept. 8 and 9.