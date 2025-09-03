Once upon a time in the wilds of Schell City, MO – population: probably less than a Sam’s Club parking lot—there was a boy named Larry. Born and raised with a fishing pole in one hand and a hunting rifle in the other, Larry grew up with his brothers, learning life’s great lessons: how to catch a fish, how to clean a deer, and how to dodge chores by pretending to go “check the traps.”

Then in 1965, something unexpected happened in Schell—a new girl moved to town. Her name was Connie, and Larry noticed her right away. Some say it was love at first sight. Others say it was just the only theater ticket he could afford. Either way, he rolled up in his shiny blue ‘55 Ford and took Connie to see Dr. Zhivago, which neither of them understood but pretended to enjoy because… well, it was a date.

In 1968, they got wild and adventurous and moved to Kansas City. Big city life lasted about nine months—just long enough to realize they missed small-town things like fresh air, friendly neighbors, and not having to parallel park. So back to Schell they went, and they’ve been holding it down ever since.

Somewhere along the way, they raised four wild kids (Tina, Tabitha, Tara, and Transon)—feral, by some accounts—who went on to bless them with nine grandkids… wait now maybe 13? Honestly, no one’s sure. At this point, they’re just counting who shows up at Christmas and hoping someone brought dessert.

Known far and wide (okay, mostly just around town) as Poppa Larry and Granny Jo, they’ve become local legends. Their door is always open—sometimes literally, because someone’s always running in or out—and they never turn anyone away. If you’re hungry, Connie will feed you. If your truck won’t start, Larry’s got tools… or at least he knows where they used to be.

Connie has been a PTO warrior and used to team up with her best friend Sally to throw full-blown festivals to raise money for the MDA—complete with music, food, and the occasional last-minute panic when someone forgot the extension cords. Good thing Larry is always one phone call away with electrical know-how and the calm demeanor of a man who’s seen worse (like when all four kids were toddlers).

Together, Larry and Connie are the heart of Schell City: a dynamic duo who prove that love, laughter, and a lot of extension cords can hold a town—and a family—together.

