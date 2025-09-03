Over the next few months, Cedar County Memorial Hospital will be working together with other area community leaders to update the Cedar County, Missouri, 2026 Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA). Today, we are requesting input from Cedar County community members regarding current healthcare delivery and unmet resident needs. The goal of this assessment update is to understand progress from past community health needs assessments conducted in 2023, 2020 and 2017, while collecting up-to-date community health perceptions and ideas. VVV Consultants LLC, an independent research firm from Olathe, Kansas, has been retained to conduct this countywide research. A brief community survey has been developed to accomplish this work.

Note: The CHNA survey link can be accessed by visiting Cedar County Memorial Hospital website @ www.cedarcomem.com and/or the CCMH Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/cedarcountymemorialhospital.

You may also scan this QR code for quick access:

All community residents and business leaders are encouraged to complete this online survey by September 30th, 2025.

In addition, a CHNA Town Hall meeting to discuss the survey findings and identify unmet needs will be held on Tuesday, November 11th 2025 for lunch from 12:00-1:30pm. More info to come soon!

Thank you in advance for your time and support!