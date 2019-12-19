During its regular Dec. 12 meeting, the El Dorado Springs R-II School Board decided to align its non-certified pay scale with the new Missouri minimum wage, even though as a governmental body it is not required to do that. The current minimum wage of $8.60 per hour will go to $9.45 on Jan. 1 then increase by 85 cents per year up to $12.

Superintendent Mark Koca told the board the increase will only affect two daycare workers now but by 2023 it will apply to 40 employees.

Board members present were Chad Whitesell, Terry Shepard, Josh Floyd, Nathan Murry and Darrell Eason – presiding. Mark Burley and Benny Brower were absent.

The board approved the Parents As Teachers policies and procedures manual. Supt. Koca said, “The work they did with teenage mothers is invaluable.” He said they created a family atmosphere and group mentality so that the girls depend on and support each other.

The superintendent and board reviewed district property and liability insurance. The board voted to bind coverage deductible at $10,000 per building or however low Supt. Koca can negotiate it. At issue was a move by insurance companies to have each building stand alone for deductibles which could cost the district big money.

The board approved the payment of bills totaling $293,855.34.

Supt. Koca presented and discussed the budget spread sheet which he said will “bulk up with local revenue between now and February.”