1st Place – Justin & Chelsea Jacobs – 610 S. High St. (N. off Hwy 54) An outstanding holiday home in which Justin and Chelsea added many more lights and decorations again this year! And the lights are synced up with music via their LPFM (Low Power FM radio station frequency) at 95.9 FM which is posted on signs in their yard. The large pole tree is great along with a nativity scene in the back yard. We loved the continuous video in the north window too! Can you imagine how much time and resources are invested in a home like this? Another fantastic job of creating holiday spirit this year.

2nd Place – Marty & Carolyn Jones – 306 W. Broadway (E. Spring St, to N. on High St) Marty and Carolyn Jones are the consummate veteran lighting aficionados. A consistent participant over many years in the Holiday Home Decorating Contest, they place more years than not. The classic looks and ornamentation with trains, elves, polar bears and a nativity scene take judges (and you) back through the years of Christmas past. Marty has added many decorations over the years and when he ran out of room he spread them over to the neighbor’s property! The sheer length and breadth is something to behold.

3rd Place – Jim Gray – 307 S. Grand (E. Thompson to S. on Grand) Jim has a very unique entry with amazing technology that includes a 20 foot tree that will have you staring at it for an hour! He also uses a low power FM radio frequency (see the frequency on the LED sign on the front of the house) so you can listen to some outstanding holiday tunes! The display is synced up with the music. The display includes singing Christmas trees and ornaments, new trees, snowflakes, video and more. Jim’s display is simply at a different level than most. This has some WOW factor that you might see in some of the most high tech displays in the area. As the rules state “participants can’t win 1st place in consecutive years.”

4th Place – Shyrael Cartwright & Anthony Souza 311 S. Forest (E. Joe Davis to N. on Forest) This new entry features clean, symmetrical lines and classic lights. Simple beauty is what this display is all about. You can see great care was taken to place every strand and light “just so” on each tree, shrubs, the porch and more. Photos courtesy of El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce.