The R-II School approved the 2024 – 2025 School calendar at their regular meeting on Feb. 8.

The first day of school is Aug 21, 2024; Thanksgiving break is Nov. 25 – 29; Christmas Break is Dec 23 – Jan 3, 2025.

Dr. Tracy Barger gave the board an update of the school’s APR – Annual Performance Report.

Barger said that for the APR Supporting Report, there are five designations – Below Average, Average, Approaching, On-Track and Target. Dr. Barger said the school’s goal is to strive to be in the On-Track or Target designation.

She said the conclusions revealed that the district received 89% of continuous Improvement points and 57.8% of Performance points for an APR total percentage of 69.1%.

She said the school dropped 0.7% from last year.: Academic Achievement Statues stayed at the Approaching designation from 2022 to 2023 in all core areas; graduate follow-up designation raised from approaching to Target; Graduation rate – 7 year remained at the Target designation; success Ready Students – CCR assessments raised from Approaching to Target designations; the Elementary Academic Achievement – growth designation status for ELA raised from Below Average to Average; Middle School continuous improvement score raised by 8 points; High School ELA designation raised from Approaching to On-Track (raised MAP performance Index by 31.5 points!); Middle School academic Achievement = growth metric in ELA fell from Average to Below Average; Academic Achievement – growth in math was in the below Average designation in all buildings.

One of the goals moving forward was to increase attendance percentage in all buildings moving forward. Research shows students who are present on a regular basis will retain more information and perform higher academically vs students who are chronically absent.

The board heard that the walls were going up on the new bus barn.