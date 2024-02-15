RECOGNIZING THE 2014 CLASS 3 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM – The 2014 team finished the season with 28 wins and 3 losses. They took 1st place in both the Warsaw and Clinton Tournaments. In the Class 3 District 13 Championship, they defeated Stockton 62-42. They won their Sectional game against Lafayette County 79-58 and the Quarterfinal game against Cameron High School 57-52 to make it to the program’s first Final Four. In the semi-final game, the Lady Bulldogs defeated Saxony Lutheran 60-38 to reach the State Championship game against the Lady Pirates of Ash Grove. The El Do faithful were on the edge of their seats in Mizzou Arena for a back-and-forth contest that finished with the Lady Bulldogs being victorious 66-56.

2014 Team Members

Players, Team Managers: Alexa Schaaf, Madison Mays, Rachel Bush (Morris), Taylor Witt (Austin), Katie Bruggeman, Cameron McPeak (Coleman), Kameron Schaaf (Mckenzie), Kinli Simmons, Hannah Kruckenburg, Tessa Durnell (Keely), Becky Jennings (Vantellman), Anyssa Salazar (Halcomb), Kalynn Perrodin (Sutton), Candice Loane, McKenzie Schwalm, Chandra Bettis and coaches: Beau Swopes and Brian Koehler

Thank you to those who were able to attend this evening, and congratulations on this awesome accomplishment. You have helped set the standard for our Lady Bulldog Basketball program. We applaud you.