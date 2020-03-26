The El Dorado Springs R-II School Board, at its March 10 meeting, decided to extend spring break until at least April 6. Officials will reassess the Coronavirus situation at that time and decided when to reconvene classes.

According to reports, the Kansas governor has cancelled the rest of his state’s school year.

Board members present for the March 10 meeting were Chad Whitesell, Mark Burley, Nathan Murry, Josh Floyd, Terry Shepard and Darrell Eason presiding for what he thought was the last time since he did not file for re-election. The governor and the secretary of state have postponed the election until Tuesday, June 2. Board Member Benny Brower was not present.

The April board meeting has been moved to Tuesday, April 14.

In closed session, the board accepted the resignation of Jeanne Mark for retirement and of Travis Olson.

While school is closed, OPAA is preparing meals and the staff is delivering to those in need.

The board accepted the February count and ridership list for transportation.

The board approved for the PTO to proceed with a grant for playground equipment.

The board approved the FY 21 calendar as presented.

The board approved a contract with KPM for audit services.