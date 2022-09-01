CHAMBER HONORS BUSINESS WITH RIBBON CUTTING – The El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Senior Benefit Services located at 205 W. Hwy. 54 (Ste 3) Carrie Chapman is the licensed agent.

Carrie grew up in El Dorado Springs graduating in 1997. Shortly after, she joined the Air Force and served from April 2001 – February 2006. She has been stationed at Lackland AFB, Texas, Fairchild AFB, WA, and the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. After the Air Force she went back to college and completed her bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in Healthcare Administration. She worked for the past 20 plus years in healthcare from medical records, front desk, phones, billing, and finally a practice manager.

She decided to make a switch in her career to work with people and their insurance from a different angle. She’s excited to be able to help individuals navigate the Medicare world and assist them in finding the right plan to meet their needs.

Carrie and her husband, Kevin, grew up in this area and are very happy to be back. They have six grown children and seven grandkids and counting! She’s excited to open her office in El Dorado Springs.

Welcome back Carrie and family. Thank you for joining the Chamber and being an important and active business in our community.

Present at the event were: (front row, from left) Chamber Vice President Jordan Payne, Tracy Barger, Chapman, Chamber of Commerce President Heather Brown Amy Zellmer, Debbie Floyd and Joe Trussell: (second and third row) Amanda McNerney, Kevin Chapman, Zach Gamm, Alexis van Dyk and baby Sophie, Shelby Belisle, Teresa Coale, Mark O’dell, Lance Koerner, Brenda Nielsen, Drew Morrison, Clint Guier and Bruce Rogers.

Hours are 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday – Friday. Call 417/730-1774.