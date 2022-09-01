The El Dorado Springs Optimist Club and the Nine Wonders Optimist Club will sell short corndogs and drinks and Andy’s Frozen Custard from 10 a.m. until out on Saturday, September 3, in Ehlers parking lot.
Corndogs and bottled drinks are $1 each. Chocolate and vanilla custard are $4 each and the mixed flavors are $5 each.
