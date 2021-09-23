Hello friends:

We have some important news! We are preparing to reopen the El Dorado Springs Senior Center at 604 South Forest on Monday, October 18 for in-person dining, services, and recreation.

We want to welcome all our old and new friends for lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The center will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

We have put into place several COVID-19 policies and precautions to help keep guests, volunteers, and staff safe.

You will notice fewer tables than before and a request for social distancing when you are in the reception area and lining up to get a meal. Everyone will be required to wear a mask except when they are actively eating. You will be asked to answer health questions about COVID-19 exposure or symptoms. If you haven’t already done so, you will be asked to sign screening waivers.

Hand sanitizer will be available for your convenience, and we encourage you to practice healthy hand hygiene, especially when you are working puzzles and playing cards or bingo.

We look forward to resuming many of the in-person fitness and recreational activities we have enjoyed in the past, and we very much want you to be part of them. We also want to remind you about our Connect! Online collection of educational, fitness and recreational activities. Join us for one of our many activities on Zoom or Facebook.

Updated menus in October will include items such as Cuban sandwiches, Hungarian goulash, and barbecued pulled chicken sliders, as well as traditional meals such as meatloaf and fried chicken. Call the center or visit goaging.org to get a current menu. Curbside meals are still available for those who are not ready to dine indoors.

Sincerely,

Toni M Sabol

Center Coordinator