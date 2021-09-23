The Lighthouse Children’s Theatre is looking for new volunteer board members. The recent pandemic required us to take an unexpected break from our annual performances, but we would like to see kids back on stage by next summer.

We are currently seeking adults who are interested in making an impact in the lives of the children in our community. Additional experience, such as a background in theatre, music, dance, art, costume design, sewing, sound, lighting, customer service, or accounting would be helpful but is not required.

Board members meet 1-2 hours per month, on average. If you, or someone you know, is interested in helping in any way, please email us at lctofeldo@gmail.com.