NEW JAWS OF LIFE GET THEIR FIRST WORKOUT – fire Chief Bob Floyd and El Dorado Springs Council Members Gabby Kinnett, Allen Hicks and Alvan Reasoner get the first chance to hold the new equipment.

The El Dorado Springs Fire Department received their new Jaws of Life package consisting of a cutter, a spreader, a ram and a multi-tool which is a spreader that cuts on Friday, July 26.

The equipment was purchased with a matching the grant of $25,534.39 matching grant from the Department of Public Safety.

The members of the fire department present immediately began training in the use of the equipment.