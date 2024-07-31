One of the last things the Cedar County Memorial Hospital did at the end of their July 22 meeting was to discuss a Public Comment policy to allow citizens to ask questions of the board. (It is very thorough and, in my judgment, very restrictive. However, they don’t have to do this at all.)

In summary: Stakeholders (that’s you and me) will be allowed to ask questions of the Cedar County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees before a regular meeting begins and special meetings in accordance with Missouri State Sunshine Law. Having the comment period before the meeting allows the board to make adjustments to the meeting agenda. There will be fifteen minutes set aside to answer questions. A selected speaker has no more than 3 minutes to speak. No Speaker may yield their time to another speaker. The board secretary/treasurer will operate a visible digital timer.

When speakers address the board, no remarks can be focused on any individual board member. Personnel or patient complaints and grievances must be reported in accordance with the hospital grievance policy.

Here’s what you have to do. Speakers sign up to address the board using a request for a Public Comment Card available at the office of administration at CCMH. Cards are accepted by the administrative assistant or a board member before the start of the open board meeting session. The speaker must provide their name, phone number, county of residence and the subject matter including the specific agenda item.

Speaking order: Speakers will speak in the order that cards are received with priority given to a speaker based on their topic, in the order: action items (things to be voted on), agenda items, other topics, that pertain to governance of the board.

Equal Representation. Should there be two sides to a topic, the board president will attempt to ensure both sides are allowed equal time to be heard, overriding the Speaking Order.

Addressing the board: Speakers are encouraged, but not required, to write out their comments and submit five copies of their presentation or prepared comment to the board. No display signs or props are allowed. The public comment period will take place before the board approves the meeting agenda, allowing the Board to make any potential adjustments to the meeting agenda.

The presiding officer may terminate the speaker’s privilege to speak or require a speaker or attendee to leave the meeting if after being called to order, the speaker or attendee persists in improper conduct or remarks. A speaker consistently called to order in consecutive meetings may be restricted from participating in the Public Comment period during upcoming meetings, not to exceed two consecutive meetings.

Any board member who wishes to devote time to items brought forth during Public Comment may request, after Public Comment and before the approval of the meeting agenda, that the item be placed on the agenda for the current meeting or one in the future. This policy will not be in effect until it is signed by Board President Marvin Manring. Once signed it will be posted on the hospital’s website.

David Bozarth apologized for inadvertently emailing a page of closed session minutes to someone who requested something else.

Board members David Bozarth, Michelle LeRoux, Katie McGee and Melissa Galette were present along with Board President Marvin Manring by zoom. Vice President Leroux conducted the meeting.

The board will have an Open Meetings Law session at 10 a.m. at the hospital on Wednesday, Aug. 7.