by Melanie Chance

In a recent social media post, Cedar County Sheriff James McCrary discusses the issue of sex offenders in our rural area. The post highlights the fact that there are currently 77 registered sex offenders in Cedar County, with 69 of them being tier 2 or 3 and 8 being tier 1. The post also mentions that three offenders are non-compliant, three are absconders, and three are currently incarcerated. The post advises that anyone can access the Missouri Highway Patrol sex offender registry to look up registered sex offenders by County or by offender name. It also notes that level 2 and 3 offenders have more restrictions, including those listed in the attached statute, and are prohibited from all Halloween-related contact with children. If you believe an offender is in violation, you can contact the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office for assistance. This information is important for our community as it raises awareness about the presence of sex offenders in rural areas. It’s crucial to stay informed and vigilant about this issue to ensure the safety of our community members. For more information and references, you can access the Missouri Highway Patrol sex offender registry and look up the relevant statutes, such as Mo Revised Statute 589.426. Additionally, you can reach out to the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office for further details at 417-276-5133.

