by Melanie Chance

El Dorado Sun had previously reported on the case of Keith Caylor, who was involved in an incident at the First Christian Church in the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. Caylor was accused of breaking into the church and starting a fire. We are pleased to report that Caylor has been apprehended by law enforcement in Colorado.

Keith Caylor, a 58-year-old resident of El Dorado Springs was the subject of a felony warrant issued in Vernon County. After sustaining non-life-threatening injuries, Caylor was transported to a hospital in Kansas City but was released without being taken into custody. Subsequently, he fled to Colorado, prompting the issuance of a warrant for his arrest.

